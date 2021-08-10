Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Sunday, August 29, 2021

Mark “The Beast” Labbett returns as The Chaser.

Aug. 10, 2021  
"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.


