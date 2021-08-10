Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Sunday, August 29, 2021
Mark “The Beast” Labbett returns as The Chaser.
Mark "The Beast" Labbett returns as The Chaser as another three contestants face off against him in a race against the clock on "The Chase." (TV-PG) (OAD: 7/18/21)
"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.
Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
