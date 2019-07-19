Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, August 8, 2019

"The Propagation Proposition" - Penny's ex-boyfriend, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith), and his wife want a baby, but when Zack is infertile, they ask Leonard for help. Also, Koothrappali attempts to mend things with his ex-fiancée, Anu (Rait Gupta), on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, August 8 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/10/19.)

Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.





In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.