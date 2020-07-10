Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE 100 on THE CW - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

TENSION - Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Indra (guest star Adina Porter, "American Horror Story") must defuse a tense situation. Meanwhile, old friends make new allegiances. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Alyssa Clark (#708). Original airdate 7/15/2020.Season one of THE 100 saw the human race return, after a 97-year exile in space, to a wildly transformed Earth... only to discover that the human race had never truly left. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) found herself forced to lead a band of "disposable" juvenile delinquents as they faced death at every turn: from a world transformed by radiation, from the fierce Grounders who somehow managed to survive in it, and, perhaps worst of all, from themselves. Though Clarke was alternately challenged and supported by rival leader Bellamy (Bob Morley), the two found common purpose: survival. Meanwhile, as THE 100 fought for their lives on the ground, The Ark's situation was no better. With the oxygen supply quickly running out, and all efforts to solve the problem failing, Abby (Paige Turco) and Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) risked everything to bring THE ARK back to Earth, while Jaha (Isaiah Washington) sacrificed himself, staying in space to ensure their safe return. On the ground our heroes fought just to stay alive, defeating an attacking Grounder army that left them scattered to the wind.

In the second season, the group was desperate to be reunited. In the wake of the drop-ship battle, Clarke and most of the other delinquents were taken to an underground facility in Mount Weather. When Clarke escaped alone, it set off a chain of events for our trapped heroes, the adults on the ground, and even the Grounders. Alliances were made, friendships were broken and justice was served. With everyone fighting for their right to survive, our heroes were faced with a very important question: How far would they go to save the people they loved? Unfortunately for Clarke, the answer was too much for her to handle, as she was left emotionally distraught after killing every Mount Weather resident.

In season three, our heroes soon realized that defeating the MOUNTAIN MEN did not grant them the safety they wanted. Opposing perspectives on the grounders triggered an uprising in Arkadia, and the consequences of that rippled throughout the world we know. With Polis suffering from a crisis in leadership and Jaha's recruitment to Alie's City of Light gaining numbers, Clarke found herself fighting an enemy unlike any before. Threats tested their loyalties, pushed them past their limits, and made them question humanity as a whole. Even though our heroes defeated Alie, Clarke learned that a greater danger was looming and that the Earth they've fought so hard to live on was set to self-destruct.

The fourth season picks up right where we left off. Clarke has just learned the human race is doomed to face an unbeatable enemy. Alie was telling the truth. The remaining nuclear reactors on Earth are melting and will set the atmosphere on fire. Can our heroes find hope knowing the end is inevitable? Will they spend their remaining days trying to survive? Or will they use their limited time to finally live? The stakes have never been higher, alliances are breaking, and the world is about to collapse. Civility has no place at the end of the world and there's no telling what lengths our heroes can and will go to in order to survive.

Over the last four seasons, THE 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds, only to see the world end team in space, Clarke on the ground, and hundreds trapped in the bunker below. But when a massive prison ship descends upon the last survivable place on earth, THE 100 must come together to reclaim their home. As two armies converge on one valley, alliances will shift, friends will become foes, and THE MARCH to war threatens to destroy all that's left of the human race. Can our heroes break the cycle, or is humanity doomed to repeat the past? In this epic battle for survival, one thing is certain: there are no good guys.

For five seasons, our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth... and nothing worked. Their inability to overcome the instinct to fight caused the destruction of the planet. Now, after 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes wake up to a new home, a final gift from their dearly departed friend Monty (Christopher Larkin). A place where they can try again. They're given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys. With this credo in mind, Clarke and Bellamy lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard, and when they discover an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen, internal and external, will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.

The seventh and final season opens with our heroes picking up the pieces of the society they destroyed on Sanctum. Still reeling from her mother's death, Clarke, perhaps more than anyone, feels the toll of years upon years of fighting and loss. The group soon finds that maintaining order among the competing factions is no easy feat, and one that has them questioning whether their commitment to doing better was worth the price. At the same time, our heroes must contend with new obstacles on a scale beyond any that they previously experienced as they unravel the mysteries of the Anomaly. What they encounter on this epic journey pushes them to their limits both physically and emotionally, challenging their long-held conceptions of family, love, and sacrifice. Ultimately, our heroes must answer for themselves what it means to truly live, and not just survive.

Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

THE 100 stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia, Lindsey Morgan as Raven, Richard Harmon as Murphy, Tasya Teles as Echo, Shannon Kook as Jordan, JR Bourne as Russell, Shelby Flannery as Hope and Chuku Modu as Gabriel.