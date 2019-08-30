Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, September 18, 2019
"Ketchup" - After learning that Angie's ex Derek (played by Adam Brody) lives near Space Camp, Will convinces Angie to confront him about leaving her when she was pregnant, which results in a rowdy and awkward encounter between the three of them. Meanwhile, Poppy internally struggles with who she truly has romantic feelings for on "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/8/19)
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Adam Brody as Derek and Lamar Woods as Dwyane.
"Ketchup" was written by JJ Philbin and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
