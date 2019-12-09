Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, December 29, 2019
"1102" - A Malaysian immigrant living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, fulfills her American dream by starting her light therapy lamp business. Entrepreneurs from Millford, Connecticut, introduce their portable oxygen in a can. An entrepreneur from Japan, living in Spring Valley, California, pitches her unusual solution to maintaining a youthful appearance. Finally, entrepreneurs from San Jose, California, with a plant-based version of a guilty pleasure make a shocking decision on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, DEC. 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/6/19) In a "Shark Tank" update, Ashley Thompson from San Diego, California, updates her investor Mark Cuban on MUSH, a healthy and convenient oatmeal snack. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Rohan Oza.