Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 1, 2019
"1009" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who introduce their innovative storm shelter/safe house design that can provide people safety in the comfort of their own home. An entrepreneur from White Plains, New York, presents her fresh baby food that trains babies to acquire a more sophisticated palette. Entrepreneurs from Port Orange, Florida, pitch their multi-use sandwich container product that keeps your sandwich safe, never soggy. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from New York, New York, and Venice, California, who pitch their space age solution for stinky feet, on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, JUNE 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/27/19)
In a SHARK TANK update, Jenni-Lynn Williams from Nokomis, Florida, the founder of Snarky Teas, a line of bold and sarcastically named teas, and Jennifer Paschall and Gita Vasseghi from Los Angeles, California, founders of No Mo-Stache, a portable hair removal kit designed for women, give their investor Bethenny Frankel an update on their business.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Guest Shark Charles Barkley.
"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of FORTUNATE SONS on ABC - Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 5/24-6/7
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, June 14, 2019
In a SHARK TANK update, Jenni-Lynn Williams from Nokomis, Florida, the founder of Snarky Teas, a line of bold and sarcastically named teas, and Jennifer Paschall and Gita Vasseghi from Los Angeles, California, founders of No Mo-Stache, a portable hair removal kit designed for women, give their investor Bethenny Frankel an update on their business.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Guest Shark Charles Barkley.
"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.