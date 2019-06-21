Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 6, 2019
"1014" - First into the Tank are brothers from Richardson, Texas, who introduce their decadent breakfast treat, authentic to a European staple; and entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, pitch their online fashion trading platform with the aim of helping women save money while also easing the environmental impact of clothing manufacturing. Then, an active duty soldier from Leavenworth, Kansas, presents his idea for everyone to conveniently and affordably have a swimming pool; and last into the Tank is a mom from Los Angeles, California, who pitches her clever twist on a traditional children's product that is designed to help mom's on the go, on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JULY 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/24/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Joshua Esnard from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, updates his investor, Daymond John, on Cut Buddy, a grooming and shaping tool for your hairline or beard.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.
