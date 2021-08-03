Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 20, 2021
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.
An entrepreneur from San Francisco, California, tries to show the Sharks the upside of investing in her women's undergarment subscription service. A chef from Falls Church, Virginia, thinks he's found the recipe for success when he brings out his effortless approach to a classic breakfast meal. An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks her eco-friendly alternative to collecting dog waste, while a scientist and former competitive body builder from West Orange, New Jersey, asks the Sharks to work it out as he pitches his healthy take on a beloved snack food. (TV-14) (OAD: 10/23/20) The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Kendra Scott. "Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.