Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 20, 2021

An entrepreneur from San Francisco, California, tries to show the Sharks the upside of investing in her women's undergarment subscription service.

A chef from Falls Church, Virginia, thinks he's found the recipe for success when he brings out his effortless approach to a classic breakfast meal.

An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks her eco-friendly alternative to collecting dog waste, while a scientist and former competitive body builder from West Orange, New Jersey, asks the Sharks to work it out as he pitches his healthy take on a beloved snack food. (TV-14) (OAD: 10/23/20)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.