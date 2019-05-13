Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

"Tamagotchis and Bells" - Lainey and Glascott encounter an overbearing parent and enlist the help of Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey). Mellor realizes he might want to start a family and be a father after CB shows him how to care for confiscated Tamagotchis on "Schooled," airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/23/19)

"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.

Guest starring is Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Lennon Parham as Ms. Fleming, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Reed Buccholz, Rob Riggle as Alan Buccholz and Alphonso McAuley as Coop Dugan.

"Tamagotchis and Bells" was written by Michael Weithorn, and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers.





"Schooled" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.