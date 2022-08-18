Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – PRESS YOUR LUCK: “Oh Mylanta!” (406) (Rebroadcast)
Host Elizabeth Banks knows the WHAMMY is up to his old tricks and is keeping the energy up as our contestants vie for the big bucks. (TV-PG) Banks is joined by contestants Clifford Amundson (hometown: Onalaska, Wisconsin), Cecily Odiari (hometown: San Jose, California) and Angela Belden (hometown: West Hills, California). (OAD: 8/4/22)
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher STAKES as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
Watch a video clip FROM the series here:
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher STAKES as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
Watch a video clip FROM the series here: