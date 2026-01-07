WICKED Star Marissa Bode Cast in New Body Horror Feature SNARE

Wicked breakout star Marissa Bode has been cast in Snare, a new psychological thriller from writer/director team Sonja O'Hara and Adam Hoezel. Variety reports that Bode is set to play the character of Greta Mills, a mycologist who serves as the research partner to the film's lead, played by O'Hara. She will also serve as an executive producer on the Tribeca Festival-backed film.

The movie itself is a body horror that follows Ro (O'Hara), who begins to unravel after falling into a violent and obsessive love triangle whilst trying an experimental new drug. Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning) also stars in the thriller, which will begin production in Los Angeles this month.

“Marissa brings a raw, lived-in honesty that fits perfectly into this world of ambition, desire, and unraveling identity,” O’Hara said in a statement. “Having her join not just as an actor but as an executive producer is an incredible gift — she’s helping shape ‘Snare’ with the same fearlessness she brings to the screen.”

With a background in theater, Marissa Bode made her feature debut in 2024's Wicked as Nessarose, marking the first time a wheelchair-using performer has played the character. She reprised her role in Wicked: For Good, which arrived in theaters this past November.



