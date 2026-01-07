LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set for Theatre by the Sea 2026 Summer Season

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced the 2026 Summer Schedule, which will include four beloved musicals.

The season will open with Little Shop of Horrors, the hysterically campy and delightfully dark modern classic. This deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for decades. The story follows hapless floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who pines for his coworker Audrey, a Skid Row girl who's always dreamed of a life that is something more. When he stumbles upon a strange seedling, he nurses it to life, only to find it growing into a carnivorous plant with some devilish intents.

Little Shop of Horrors, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Little Shop of Horrors will be produced from May 28 – June 20, 2026.

The season continues with Grease, the high-energy, electrifyin' show that will make everyone want to get up and shout, “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop! A-wop-bam-boom!” Dust off the leather jackets, pull out the poodle skirts, and step back in time to the 1950s to hand-jive the night away! In this all-new production, relive the timeless story of bad boy Danny and new girl Sandy as they fall in love in the original high school musical. Navigating love and friendship amidst the backdrop of Rydell High, this musical adaptation features the irresistible songs, “You're The One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” and many more from the hit movie and Broadway musical! Grease is the word this summer in Matunuck!

Grease, with book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. www.concordtheatricals.com. Grease will be produced from June 25 – July 18, 2026.

Titanic The Broadway Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the “ship of dreams.” This epic musical features the real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world - from the Third-Class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to the First-Class passengers living a life of privilege. Winner of five 1997 Tony Awards, Titanic The Broadway Musical is setting sail in a majestic production at Theatre By The Sea that is sure to be the theatrical event of the summer!

Titanic The Broadway Musical, with story and book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com. Titanic The Broadway Musical will be produced from July 23 – August 15, 2026.

Get ready to feel the rhythm in On Your Feet!, the exhilarating musical that tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two trailblazing artists who defied the odds with their talent, determination, and unwavering belief in each other. From their humble beginnings in Cuba to achieving international superstardom, their story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the universal language of music. Bursting with heart, passion, and the infectious pulse of Latin rhythms that reshaped pop forever, this high-energy hit features chart-toppers like “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” On Your Feet! is a vibrant celebration of love, family, heritage, and the music that broke barriers around the world.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, with book by Alexander Dinelaris featuring the music produced and recorded by Emilio & Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide. www.theatrical rights.com. On Your Feet will be produced from August 20 – September 13, 2026.

Subscriptions for the 2026 summer season are now available! Forms can be downloaded from the theatre's website at www.theatrebythesea.com. Forms can be emailed to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com or mailed to Box Office, Theatre By The Sea, PO Box 720, Wakefield, RI 02880. Patrons can also order subscriptions by phone by calling the Box Office Monday through Saturday from 12 pm-5 pm at (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

*All titles subject to change.