Luke Combs Sets Release of New Album 'The Way I Am,' Listen to a New Track Now

Global superstar Luke Combs will release his highly anticipated new album, The Way I Am, on March 20 via Sony Music Nashville. Ahead of the release, his new song, “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” is out now, written by Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. Listen to it below.

Of the project, Combs shares, “It’s been a long process getting this thing going, but I’m really proud of this record. I’ve loved the song ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ for a long time and it’s been awesome to see how excited the fans are for that one as well.”

Produced by Combs, Singleton and Chip Matthews, The Way I Am is a 22-track album, which includes previous releases “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away” and “Back in the Saddle." On the album, Combs dives into his life behind the scenes—the challenges of balancing family and career, self-doubt and self-belief, and the clarity that comes from focusing on what truly matters. The full track list is forthcoming.

In celebration of the new music, Combs will kick off his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” this spring with sold-out stadium shows across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, including three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, two nights at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield, two nights at Ireland’s Slane Castle, two nights at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and stops at South Bend’s Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Paris’ Accor Arena and Sweden’s Ullevi among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Last year, Combs made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, in addition to topping the bills at several other all-genre festivals including Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest.

Additionally, he became the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify, the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond and recently extended his record for the most consecutive #1 singles at country radio as he earned his 20th #1 with “Back in the Saddle.”

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone (“Guy For That” + “Missin’ You Like This”), Bailey Zimmerman (“Backup Plan,” the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion (“WHY”) and Alex Warren (“Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)”), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, with a second location opening in Las Vegas this year.

Combs also performed a duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline “Concert for Carolina,” a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium* (LOW TICKETS)

April 4—Charlottesville, VA—Scott Stadium†

April 11—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium† (LOW TICKETS)

April 18—South Bend, IN—Notre Dame Stadium† (LOW TICKETS)

April 25—Columbus, OH—Ohio Stadium†

May 2—Knoxville, TN—Neyland Stadium†

May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium†

May 15—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field†

May 16—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field† (SOLD OUT)

May 29—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau†

May 30—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau† (SOLD OUT)

June 5—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium†

June 6—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium† (SOLD OUT)

July 4—Gothenburg, Sweden—Ullevi‡ (LOW TICKETS)

July 7—Paris, France—Accor Arena§ (LOW TICKETS)

July 11—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Johan Cruijff ArenA‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 18—Ireland—Slane Castle‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 19—Ireland—Slane Castle‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 24—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+

July 25—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

July 31—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium# (SOLD OUT)

August 1—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium# (SOLD OUT)

August 2—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium#

*with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James

†with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James

‡with special guests The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows

§with special guests Ty Myers and The Castellows

+with special guests The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows

#with special guests Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows

Photo credit: Robby Klein