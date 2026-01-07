Video: Amanda Seyfried Stars in New Trailer for THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE





The official trailer is now here for The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama about the Shaker movement. Amanda Seyfried stars in the film as Mother Ann Lee, who has been receiving universal acclaim for her performance as the 18th century religious leader.

The new trailer previews the film's musical performances, which consist of traditional Shaker hymns that have been reimagined into ecstatic “movements" by Daniel Blumberg. The soundtrack, also featuring original songs and a score from the composer, will be released on January 16.

The Testament of Ann Lee is directed by Mona Fastvold, from a screenplay she wrote with Brady Corbet. During its rise during the eighteenth century, Shakers were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is depicted in the movie through original movement from choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall.

Find out how the movie musical subverts the usual devices of the medium in BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with director Mona Fastvold.

The movie also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It arrived in limited theaters on December 25, 2025 and will be released everywhere on January 23. Find out what critics think of the film here.