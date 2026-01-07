Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft Set to Lead Disney's Live-Action TANGLED

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to lead Disney's live-action remake of Tangled, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Croft, known for playing Rachel Roth/Raven in DC's Titans, will star as the long-haired Rapunzel with Manheim as the outlaw Flynn Rider, who serves as her love interest.

Both were among the previously reported contenders for the project, which also included Zombies 4 star Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus), and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Apple's Invasion)

Filmmaker Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man will direct the movie. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. No further information regarding casting or music has been announced, though it is expected that Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's fan-favorite songs would be utilized.

Last October, BroadwayWorld reported that Disney was moving forward with the live-action remake, following previous reports that it had been shelved. At that time, Scarlett Johansson was in the running to play the villainous Mother Gothel, but she is no longer attached to the role.

In addition to her role in Titans, Teagan Croft starred in the TV show Home and Away and the 2023 film True Spirit. She also played Scout Finch in a theatrical production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Milo Manheim starred as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and appeared in the Hollywood Bowl's Jesus Christ Superstar in 2025.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line in 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.