L’Alliance New York to Present HD Screening Of TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT YOU WILL

L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Twelfth Night or What You Will (La Nuit des rois ou Tout ce que vous voulez), set for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7PM at the Florence Gould Theater, L'Alliance New York, 55 East 59th Street, New York, NY, 10022. Tickets start at $15.

One of Europe's preeminent theater directors, Thomas Ostermeier is a world-renowned interpreter of Shakespeare, perhaps most famously for his acclaimed 2008 production of Hamlet. Ostermeier's inaugural production of the Bard's classic comedy Twelfth Night or What You Will (La Nuit des rois ou Tout ce que vous voulez) brings the director's signature physicality, textual rigor, and distinctly modern sensibility to his first collaboration with the Comédie-Française. The run time is three hours with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased here.

As an independent, not-for-profit organization, L'Alliance is committed to providing members and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world.

A welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and backgrounds, L'Alliance New York cultivates a space where people can meet, learn, explore the richness of heritage, and share discoveries. They strive to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond.

L'Alliance New York's history began in 1898 when the Alliance Française established a chapter here in New York City. In 1911, francophile New Yorker MacDougal Hawkes founded the Museum of French Art, French Institute, and opened a space in 1925 inside a beautiful Beaux-Arts building at 22 East 60th Street, where L'Alliance still operates. In 1971, the two institutions combined to create the French Institute Alliance Française, now known as L'Alliance New York.

As a product of this union, L'Alliance is infused with the spirit of the original French Institute. Designed to serve as a museum, library, and intellectual and social club for New York's francophone community, the French Institute is a place where all are welcome - a place of community, culture, support, and festivity.