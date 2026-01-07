Review: Broadway Across Canada's Presentation of CLUE LIVE ON STAGE! at the National Arts Centre

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Company of the Second North American tour of CLUE - photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of Clue Live on Stage! rolled into Ottawa’s National Arts Centre last night. The show, written by Jonathan Lynn, is based on the 1985 film, Clue (also written by Lynn), which was itself based on the popular Hasbro board game. Although the film flopped on release, it has subsequently become a cult classic with a devoted fan base, largely due to the incredible ensemble cast that includes Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Madeleine Khan, and Christopher Lloyd. This production seeks to emulate the movie, by casting characters who can channel their film counterparts, and by replicating the witty dialogue, slapstick elements, and tight pacing of the original.

In Clue Live on Stage!, six individuals arrive at Boddy Manor on a dark and stormy night to attend a dinner party being given by an unknown host. They are instructed to use pseudonyms that will be instantly familiar to those who have played the game: Colonel Mustard (Nate Curlott), Mrs. White (Sarah Mackenzie Baron), Mr. Green (TJ Lamando) , Mrs. Peacock (Madeline Raube), Professor Plum (Kyle Yampiro), and Miss Scarlet (Camille Capers). As the evening progresses, murder and blackmail are on the menu and the six guests, together with Wadsworth the butler (Adam Brett) and Yvette, the maid (Zoie Tannous), must determine three things in order to solve the mystery: who committed the murder, in which room, and with what weapon?

TJ Lamando in the Second North American tour of CLUE - photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The show uses rapid-fire dialogue, physical comedy, and multiple endings to capture the unpredictability of the board game, as well as harness the energy of the movie. The inventive set, designed by Lee Savage, is one of the best parts of this show. The staging allows the various rooms in Boddy Manor to quickly emerge and then disappear as needed, incorporating the requisite secret passages and other elements of surprise from both the game and film. The set is in constant motion and, together with the direction (Casey Hushion), really gives the sense that the characters are moving around a game board. The smooth design does not neglect props either; each room is beautifully decorated and instantly differentiated from others.

The cast intentionally try to channel the screen actors who previously embodied their roles. This familiarity is also enhanced through the costume design (Jen Caprio), but it is mostly the result of the cast adopting similar mannerisms to their counterparts. This feels especially true for Brett’s Wadsworth, MacKenzie Baron’s Mrs. White, Raube’s Mrs. Peacock, and Tannous’ Yvette. The entire cast has fabulous comedic timing and excellent chemistry, which ensures that the eighty-minute show never stagnates. Brett and Tannous also deserve special mention for their unfaltering accents. Overall, the production is a well-executed homage to the film that retains high entertainment value for those who have never seen the movie or played the game.

The Company of the Second North American tour of CLUE - photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

If you’re just looking for a feel-good show with lots of laughs to help get you through the winter blues, you’ll enjoy Clue Live on Stage!. If you like murder mysteries and detective stories, you’ll have lots of fun trying to solve the mystery alongside the characters. If you’re a fan of the movie, you’ll be in for a real treat, as the Broadway tour is a worthy companion piece to the classic film. Catch Broadway Across Canada’s Clue Live on Stage! until January 11th at the National Arts Centre. Click the link below to buy tickets or click here for more information.

