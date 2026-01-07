CHASE ATLANTIC: LOST IN HEAVEN Concert Film Coming to Cinemas

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chase Atlantic: Lost in Heaven, a new feature-length concert film from the musical group, will be released to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from Trafalgar Releasing and VEEPS Studios. The film captures the live show from the final night of the group's LOST IN HEAVEN European Tour at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets for Chase Atlantic: Lost in Heaven go on sale beginning Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT here. Visit the site to sign up for updates, to stay informed, and to be the first to watch an exclusive sneak peek from the film.

The band’s Mitchel Cave said, “Reliving one of our biggest shows ever, performing at the O2, with fans across the world is incredible. We wanted everyone, everywhere - not just the people who were there - to be able to feel the energy of that concert. We made this film for the fans who have been with us from the start. And we hope a lot of new people join the ride when they see this on the big screen.”

Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing said, “The Chase Atlantic cinema concert lets fans relive the band’s electrifying tour in a way that feels intimate yet massive. It’s a celebration of their sound, their style, and the community that’s grown around them.”

Directed by Becky Garner (Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again), the film features performances of fan favorites including “Friends” and “Swim,” alongside tracks from their most recent album, LOST IN HEAVEN (HIGH AS HELL).

Chase Atlantic, comprised of Mitchel Cave (lead singer), Christian Anthony (singer and guitarist), and Clinton Cave (lead guitarist and saxophone), has accumulated over 8 billion global streams.

Photo Credit: JORDANKELSEYKNIGHT