APEROPERA Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève

Apéropéra is coming to the Grand Théâtre de Genève this month. Performances begin on 15 January 2026.

A slice of life, a slice of laughter and a slice of music to garnish the canapé that comes with an urban apéritif! Have a spritz or a vermouth while watching the entertaining company. Apéropéra is a relaxed, fresh and unstuffy way to (re)discover a composer, a work, a topic, miles away from the usual lectures you get before the performance. Get ready for some good stories, from the past and especially the present. And in between, there’ll be live music from the show (or in the same vein) performed by artists on the production!

The MEG and the Grand Théâtre de Genève are joining forces to host a unique performance on Thursday 15 January 2026: ApérOpéra Bab Geneva, a poetic plea conceived and performed by Amel Merabet, accompanied by music from Amel Daiffallah and their guests.

Inspired by Rossini’s L’italiana in Algeri and the MEG’s Rencontres exhibition, this creation traces an intimate journey: from Algiers to Geneva, from absence to presence, from history to the silences that only poetry can illuminate.

Amel Merabet, the ‘poetess of the courtrooms’, leaves the courtrooms for one evening to take over the museum’s galleries. There she presents three imagined pleas, three stories set to music, three paths that question our inner thresholds.

