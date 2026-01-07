4TH DEMENTIA Short Film Featuring Broadway Stars Sets Free Streaming Debut

The award-winning short film stars Broadway alum Caroline Aaron and Tony Award winner Bill Irwin.
The award-winning short film 4th Dementia, starring Broadway alum Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Eureka Day, Sesame Street), will premiere Monday, January 12, on Omeleto.
Directed by Ian Wexler and written by Brooklyn comedy collective Dinner for One, 4th Dementia is a comedic revisionist take on Alzheimer’s disease that imagines what might exist in the spaces between memory, identity, and perception.
The movie also features performances by Broadway alums Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Christopher John O'Neill (The Book of Mormon), and an original song and performance from Death Becomes Her composer/Tony Nominee Noel Carey.
4th Dementia previously won awards at Richmond International Film Festival, Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, and was a selection at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Take a look at the trailer below.
