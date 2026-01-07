4TH DEMENTIA Short Film Featuring Broadway Stars Sets Free Streaming Debut

What begins as an uncomfortable birthday visit for Nellie, an Alzheimer’s patient in a nursing home, fractures into a multiversal journey through alternate versions of her life, where she becomes everything from a film star to a crime boss.

The movie also features performances by Broadway alums Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Christopher John O'Neill (The Book of Mormon), and an original song and performance from Death Becomes Her composer/Tony Nominee Noel Carey.

4th Dementia previously won awards at Richmond International Film Festival, Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, and was a selection at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Take a look at the trailer below.