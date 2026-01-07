DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Set for Theatre444 10th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre444 has announced its 10th Anniversary Season, featuring a lineup of three powerful, award-winning musicals that explore the complexities of human connection, redemption, and the courage to be oneself.

Since its founding, Theatre444 has been dedicated to bringing professional-caliber, thought-provoking theatre to the Finger Lakes, and Season 10 promises to be its most ambitious yet.

"Reaching our tenth season is a testament to the incredible support of our community and the passion of our artists," says Artistic Director Pam Rapoza. "We've selected three stories that perfectly embody our mission to challenge, inspire, and entertain."

The 2026 Season Lineup

Dear Evan Hansen

April 2 – 12, 2026

A contemporary phenomenon, Theatre444 is grateful to be the Regional Premiere. Dear Evan Hansen is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. When a letter that was never meant to be seen by anyone draws high school senior Evan Hansen into a family's grief over the loss of their son, he is given the chance of a lifetime: the opportunity to finally fit in. Both a heart-wrenching drama and a hopeful commentary on the social media age, this Tony Award-winning musical asks what it means to be Found.

Amélie

June 5 – 13, 2026

Based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, Amélie is a whimsical and magical journey through the streets of Montmartre. Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness, she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. She is Found.

Dogfight

August 21 – 29, 2026

Set on the eve of the Vietnam War, Dogfight is a hauntingly beautiful story of unexpected love and the power of compassion. On November 21, 1963, three young Marines set out for one last night of debauchery before their deployment. They enter a cruel bet known as a "dogfight," where the goal is to bring the "ugliest" date to a party. But when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the meaning of empathy. He discovers what it means to be Found.

Theatre444 invites local performers to join this milestone season. Detailed audition information, including dates and requirements for each production, will be posted on the company website.