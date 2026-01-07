Everyman Theatre To Present World Premiere Of DAWN By Tuyết Thị Phạm

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Everyman Theatre will present the world premiere of Dawn, a new play by award-winning playwright, Associate Artistic Director, and Resident Company Member Tuyết Thị Phạm, onstage February 1 through March 1, 2026. The production will be directed by Seonjae Kim.

Following her earlier work Dinner and Cake, Phạm returns with a story centered on Mary, a first-generation Cambodian American grappling with guilt, anger, and grief as she confronts her parents’ experiences as survivors of the Khmer Rouge. Set against the legacy of Cambodia’s late-1970s genocide, Dawn follows a mother and daughter as they navigate differing beliefs and seek understanding, healing, and connection.

The play has undergone multi-year development at several institutions, including workshops at Spooky Action Theater and the Washington Women in Theater Festival, followed by presentations at Signature Theatre’s SigWorks series and Everyman Theatre’s Script Tease reading series. Most recently, Dawn was showcased at the 2025 Colorado New Play Festival.

The cast will feature Tuyết Thị Phạm as Mother, Ashley D. Nguyễn as Mary/Young Mother, Resident Company Member Tony K. Nam as the Commune Director, and Taylor Witt as Doctor/Sam. The creative team includes Paige Hathaway (scenic design), Juan Juarez (lighting design), David Burdick (costume design), Adam Mendelson (sound design), and Chris Carcione (projection design), with stage management led by Molly Prunty.

Public performances will begin Sunday, February 1, with weekday and weekend performances running through Sunday, March 1, 2026. Tickets will start at $55, with more than 700 Pay-What-You-Choose seats available across the run, including a fully Pay-What-You-Choose performance on February 1. Student discounts will be offered at all performances with valid ID.

Tickets for Dawn are on sale now. For more information, audiences may contact the box office at boxoffice@everymantheatre.org or call 410-752-2208.