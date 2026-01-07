78th TONY AWARDS, WICKED: FOR GOOD, & More Receive Nominations at 30th ADG Awards

The Art Directors Guild has revealed the nominees for its 30th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which include the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Wicked: For Good, and NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. Take a look at the full list of nominations below.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animated feature films. The ceremony will take place on February 28, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Other notable nominees include Hamnet, which tells the story of William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. In the realm of television, episodes of The Gilded Age, Only Murders in the Building, and Mid-Century Modern were recognized for their production design. All of these shows feature notable Broadway talent.

“As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Excellence in Production Design Awards, we celebrate not just the outstanding achievements of the past year, but also three decades of visionary artistry that have defined the visual storytelling of film and television,” said Dina Lipton, President of the Art Directors Guild. “This milestone honors the Art Directors, Illustrators, Storyboard Artists, Set Designers, Scenic and Graphic Artists and all of the creative minds who work in the art department and continue to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.”

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Bo Welch (Production Designer, Director), Jann Engel (Set Designer, Art Director), Tom Southwell (Illustrator, Storyboard Artist, Production Designer), and Stephen McNally (Scenic Artist), in recognition of their exceptional contributions and lasting impact on their respective disciplines.

30th ADG Awards Nominees

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Frankenstein

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

Hamnet

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Marty Supreme

Production Designer: Jack Fisk

The Phoenician Scheme

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Sinners

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Mickey 17

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Superman

Production Designer: Beth Mickle

Wicked: For Good

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Bugonia

Production Designer: James Price

F1

Production Designers: Ben Munro, Mark Tildesley

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Production Designer: Gary Freeman

One Battle After Another

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Bad Guys 2

Production Designer: Luc Desmarchelier

Elio

Production Designer: Harley Jessup

KPop Demon Hunters

Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants

Production Designer: Sean Haworth, Animation Production Designer: Pablo R. Mayer

Zootopia 2

Production Designer: Cory Loftis

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Gilded Age: “If You Want to Cook an Omlette”

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

House of Guinness: “Episode 101”

Production Designers: Richard Bullock

It: Welcome to Derry “The Blackspot”

Production Designer: Paul Austerberry

1923 “Wrap Thee in Terror”

Production Designers: Cary White, Lisa Ward

Palm Royale: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Andor: “Who Are You?”

Production Designer: Luke Hull

Alien: Earth: “Neverland”

Production Designer: Andy Nicholson

The Last of Us: “Day One”

Production Designer: Don MacAulay

Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Sorcerer”

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

Wednesday: “Chapter Four – If These Woes Could Talk”

Production Designer: Mark Scruton

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Pluribus: “Grenade”

Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

Severance: “Chikhai Bardo”

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

Slow Horses: “Incommunicado,” “Tall Tales”

Production Designer: Choi Ho Man

The Pitt: “7:00 A.M.”

Production Designer: Nina Ruscio

The White Lotus: “Amor Fati”

Production Designer: Cristina Onori

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence

Production Designer: Adam Tomlinson

Black Mirror: “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Production Designer: Miranda Jones

Black Rabbit

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Death By Lightning

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Bear: “Bears”

Production Designer: Merje Veski

Hacks: “A Slippery Slope”

Production Designer: Rob Tokarz

Murderbot: “FreeCommerce”

Production Designer: Sue Chan

Only Murders in the Building: “The House Always…”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

The Studio: “The Note”

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Mid-Century Modern: “Bye, George”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Mid-Century Modern: “Love Thy Neighbor”

Production Designer: Greg J. Grande

Poppa’s House: “Baby Girl,” “Magic Shine Again”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire: “First Nightmare”

Production Designer: Maggie Ruder

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “The Wizard at the End of the World Part II”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

Dancing with the Stars: “Wicked Night”

Production Designer: James Yarnell

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Jimmy Kimmel Live Brooklyn”

Production Designer: David Ellis

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “Kids Pitch”

Production Designers: Jim Fenhagen, Larry Hartman

Saturday Night Live: “Lady Gaga Host”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti

Squid Game: The Challenge “Catch”

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Ben Norman

VARIETY SPECIAL

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father

Production Designer: Gary Kordan

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Production Designer: David Meyer

78th Annual Tony Awards with Host Cynthia Erivo

Production Designer: Steve Bass

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Production Designer: Misty Buckley

COMMERCIALS

Anderson: “Trust Your Home to Anderson”

Production Designer: Natalie Groce

Prada: “Galleria Bag”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

State Farm “Batman vs Bateman”

Production Designer: David Skinner

Target – “Step into the Holidays”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Xbox: ROG Xbox Ally – “Dancing in the Dark – Launch Trailer”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS

Apple – Someday by Spike Jonze: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation”

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Coldplay: “All My Love”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Production Designer: Wesley Goodrich

Sabrina Carpenter: “Tears”

Production Designer: Brittany Porter

Taylor Swift: “The Fate of Ophelia”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman