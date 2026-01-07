 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

78th TONY AWARDS, WICKED: FOR GOOD, & More Receive Nominations at 30th ADG Awards

The ceremony will take place on February 28, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. 

By: Jan. 07, 2026
78th TONY AWARDS, WICKED: FOR GOOD, & More Receive Nominations at 30th ADG Awards Image

The Art Directors Guild has revealed the nominees for its 30th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which include the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Wicked: For Good, and NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. Take a look at the full list of nominations below.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animated feature films. The ceremony will take place on February 28, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. 

Other notable nominees include Hamnet, which tells the story of William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. In the realm of television, episodes of The Gilded Age, Only Murders in the Building, and Mid-Century Modern were recognized for their production design. All of these shows feature notable Broadway talent.

“As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Excellence in Production Design Awards, we celebrate not just the outstanding achievements of the past year, but also three decades of visionary artistry that have defined the visual storytelling of film and television,” said Dina Lipton, President of the Art Directors Guild. “This milestone honors the Art Directors, Illustrators, Storyboard Artists, Set Designers, Scenic and Graphic Artists and all of the creative minds who work in the art department and continue to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.” 

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Bo Welch (Production Designer, Director), Jann Engel (Set Designer, Art Director), Tom Southwell (Illustrator, Storyboard Artist, Production Designer), and Stephen McNally (Scenic Artist), in recognition of their exceptional contributions and lasting impact on their respective disciplines. 

30th ADG Awards Nominees

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES: 

PERIOD FEATURE FILM  

Frankenstein 

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell 

Hamnet 

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie 

Marty Supreme 

Production Designer: Jack Fisk 

The Phoenician Scheme 

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen 

Sinners 

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler 

FANTASY FEATURE FILM  

Avatar: Fire and Ash 

Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps 

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani 

Mickey 17 

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie 

Superman 

Production Designer: Beth Mickle 

Wicked: For Good 

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley 

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM  

Bugonia 

Production Designer: James Price 

F1 

Production Designers: Ben Munro, Mark Tildesley 

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 

Production Designer: Gary Freeman  

One Battle After Another 

Production Designer: Florencia Martin 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery 

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs  

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM  

The Bad Guys 2 

Production Designer: Luc Desmarchelier 

Elio 

Production Designer: Harley Jessup 

KPop Demon Hunters 

Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich 

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants 

Production Designer: Sean Haworth, Animation Production Designer: Pablo R. Mayer 

Zootopia 2 

Production Designer: Cory Loftis 

TELEVISION NOMINEES: 

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 

The Gilded Age: “If You Want to Cook an Omlette” 

Production Designer: Bob Shaw 

House of Guinness: “Episode 101” 

Production Designers: Richard Bullock 

It: Welcome to Derry “The Blackspot” 

Production Designer: Paul Austerberry 

1923 “Wrap Thee in Terror” 

Production Designers: Cary White, Lisa Ward 

Palm Royale: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve” 

Production Designer: Jon Carlos 

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 

Andor: “Who Are You?” 

Production Designer: Luke Hull 

Alien: Earth: “Neverland”  

Production Designer: Andy Nicholson 

The Last of Us: “Day One” 

Production Designer: Don MacAulay 

Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Sorcerer” 

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo 

Wednesday: “Chapter Four – If These Woes Could Talk” 

Production Designer: Mark Scruton 

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 

Pluribus: “Grenade” 

Production Designer: Denise Pizzini 

Severance: “Chikhai Bardo” 

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle 

Slow Horses: “Incommunicado,” “Tall Tales” 

Production Designer: Choi Ho Man 

The Pitt: “7:00 A.M.” 

Production Designer: Nina Ruscio 

The White Lotus: “Amor Fati” 

Production Designer: Cristina Onori 

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES 

Adolescence 

Production Designer: Adam Tomlinson 

Black Mirror: “USS Callister: Into Infinity” 

Production Designer: Miranda Jones 

Black Rabbit 

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando 

Death By Lightning 

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson 

Monster: The Ed Gein Story 

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson 

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 

The Bear: “Bears” 

Production Designer: Merje Veski 

Hacks: “A Slippery Slope” 

Production Designer: Rob Tokarz 

Murderbot: “FreeCommerce” 

Production Designer: Sue Chan 

Only Murders in the Building: “The House Always…” 

Production Designer: Patrick Howe 

The Studio: “The Note” 

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff 

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES 

Mid-Century Modern: “Bye, George” 

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello 

Mid-Century Modern: “Love Thy Neighbor” 

Production Designer: Greg J. Grande 

Poppa’s House: “Baby Girl,” “Magic Shine Again” 

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter 

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire: “First Nightmare” 

Production Designer: Maggie Ruder 

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “The Wizard at the End of the World Part II” 

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan 

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES 

Dancing with the Stars: “Wicked Night” 

Production Designer: James Yarnell 

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Jimmy Kimmel Live Brooklyn” 

Production Designer: David Ellis 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “Kids Pitch” 

Production Designers: Jim Fenhagen, Larry Hartman 

Saturday Night Live: “Lady Gaga Host” 

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti

Squid Game: The Challenge “Catch” 

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Ben Norman 

VARIETY SPECIAL  

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father 

Production Designer: Gary Kordan 

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful 

Production Designer: David Meyer 

78th Annual Tony Awards with Host Cynthia Erivo 

Production Designer: Steve Bass 

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special 

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio 

Wicked: One Wonderful Night 

Production Designer: Misty Buckley 

COMMERCIALS 

Anderson: “Trust Your Home to Anderson” 

Production Designer: Natalie Groce 

Prada: “Galleria Bag” 

Production Designer: Florencia Martin 

State Farm “Batman vs Bateman” 

Production Designer: David Skinner 

Target – “Step into the Holidays” 

Production Designer: Nelson Coates 

Xbox: ROG Xbox Ally – “Dancing in the Dark – Launch Trailer” 

Production Designer: Florencia Martin 

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS  

Apple – Someday by Spike Jonze: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation” 

Production Designer: Shane Valentino 

Coldplay: “All My Love” 

Production Designer: Florencia Martin 

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra” 

Production Designer: Wesley Goodrich 

Sabrina Carpenter: “Tears” 

Production Designer: Brittany Porter 

Taylor Swift: “The Fate of Ophelia” 

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman 


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos