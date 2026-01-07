The Sweden International Improv Festival Will Return in 2026

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sweden International Improv Festival will bring spontaneous theatre and world-class performers to Uppsala this spring. The festival, known as SWIMP26, is scheduled to run April 15–18, 2026, offering four nights of improvisational theatre at the historic Reginateatern in central Uppsala. Each evening’s program starts at 7 p.m. and will feature a dynamic lineup of international and Swedish performers.

The event, produced by local troupe Teater Prego, aims to celebrate the art of improvisation with shows that range from short-form games to long-form narrative performances. Audiences are invited to experience the unscripted creativity of seasoned improvisers and rising talents from around the world.

In addition to nightly performances, SWIMP26 will offer workshops designed for both beginners and experienced improvisers. The educational component is intended to engage local theatre practitioners and visitors alike, giving participants a chance to learn new techniques and approaches to spontaneous performance.

“This festival is about connection — between artists, audiences and the joy of theatre created in the moment,” said a Teater Prego representative in a statement. “Improvisation invites us all to take risks, listen deeply and discover something unexpected together.”

Tickets and workshop registrations are available through the festival’s official website. Early booking is recommended as previous SWIMP editions have drawn strong interest from theatre fans in Sweden and abroad.

Få Broadway-nyheter på WhatsApp Få de senaste uppdateringarna, nyheterna och exklusivt innehåll direkt i appen.