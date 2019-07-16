Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Saturday, July 27, 2019
"102" - Contestants are RISKING IT ALL for another spin and even bigger bucks on "Press Your Luck," airing SATURDAY, JULY 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Joining Elizabeth Banks are contestants David Wells (hometown: Columbia, Montana), Pam Costa (hometown: San Pedro, California) and Dwight Huntsman (hometown: Oakland, California). (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/17/19) During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus round for the chance to win a fortune in cash and personalized prizes tailor-made specifically for them. "Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
