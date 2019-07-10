Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Saturday, July 20, 2019

"107" - Host Elizabeth Banks is keeping the energy high as contestants try to win those big bucks on "Press Your Luck," airing SATURDAY, JULY 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/19/19)

Their chance at life-changing cash and prizes is hanging by a WHAMMY! Joining Elizabeth Banks are contestants Alexa Huey (hometown: Oakland, California), Joseph Ross (hometown: Boston, Massachusetts), and Ann Blakley (hometown: Washington, Missouri).

During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus round for the chance to win a fortune in cash and personalized prizes tailor-made specifically for them.





"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.