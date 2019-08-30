Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, September 18, 2019
"A Year of Birthdays" - As the birth of Haley and Dylan's twins approaches, we take a look back at how each family member celebrated their birthdays this past year on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/8/19)
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.
Guest starring is Reid Ewing as Dylan, Chazz Palminteri as Shorty, Hillary Anne Matthews as Sherry and Matthew Risch as Jotham.
"A Year of Birthdays" was written and directed by Steve Levitan.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
