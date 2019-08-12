Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, August 28, 2019
"Can't Elope" - Haley and Dylan's plan to quietly elope before the babies are born doesn't go as smoothly as they had hoped. Meanwhile, Jay continues to try and get his new business off the ground by courting an Instagram celebrity on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 04/10/19)
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.
Guest starring is Reid Ewing as Dylan, Fred Willard as Frank, Jimmy Tatro as Bill, Rachel Bay Jones as Farrah and Christian Barillas as Ronaldo
"Can't Elope" was written by Danny Zuker and directed by Jeff Walker.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
