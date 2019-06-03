Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

"I Love a Parade" - The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan are going to be setting off more than a few fireworks when they get together at the annual Fourth of July parade where Jay will be acting as the grand marshal. Meanwhile, Haley's goodbye with Arvin before his trip to Switzerland doesn't go as well as she pictured it and is distracted by the return of an old flame on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JUNE 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebraodcast. OAD: 9/26/18)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshal and Chris Geere as Arvin Fennerman.

"I Love a Parade" was written by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, and directed by Jim Bagdonas.





"Modern Family" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.