Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:30p.m. EDT
The Episode Airs From 8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT
"Pool Party" - Mitch and Cam help Lily overcome her insecurities about wearing a bathing suit to a pool party but discover their own. Meanwhile, now that Gloria's new internship is taking up so much of her time, Jay is feeling particularly neglected on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 11 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/16/19)
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Rob Riggle as Gil Thorpe, Christian Barillas as Ronaldo, Kevin Daniels as Longinus, Marsha Kramer as Margaret and Sam Lloyd as Bobby.
"Pool Party" was written by Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, and directed by Abraham Higginbotham.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Rob Riggle as Gil Thorpe, Christian Barillas as Ronaldo, Kevin Daniels as Longinus, Marsha Kramer as Margaret and Sam Lloyd as Bobby.
"Pool Party" was written by Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, and directed by Abraham Higginbotham.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TELL ME A STORY on THE CW - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of DC'S STARGIRL on THE CW - Tuesday, August 11, 2020