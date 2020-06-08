Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 17, 2020
The Top 18 contestants face their first team challenge in a MASTERCHEF 10th anniversary-themed pool party. The home cooks will be dishing up party food for 100 VIP guests, including former MASTERCHEF contestants and winners. Divided into two teams of nine, it will be a non-stop battle to stay out of eliminations with only one team gaining immunity! Find out who makes the cut and who will fight it out in the "10th Season Pool Party!" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1004) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
