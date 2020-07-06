Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
With two eliminations on the line, the pressure is on for the losing team in one of the series' most daunting challenges: the tag-team challenge. The home cooks' taste buds go on an extraordinary world tour, as they are tasked with creating dishes inspired by the MASTERCHEF shows aired globally. In just 75 minutes, the home cooks will go around the world, creating a platter featuring meals from the Philippine Islands, India, Italy, Mexico, Morocco and China. See whose MASTERCHEF dreams go up in flames in the "Tag Team Tears & Tantrums" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1009) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
