Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Saturday, March 21, 2020
Contestants are given the challenge of making a city block that will be brought together as a huge city at the end of the episode. Attention to detail and focus on the storytelling elements bring these LEGO® worlds to life! The most dramatic and astonishing cities require buckets of bricks - the sheer density of a cityscape demands it - and luckily for the duos, bricks are limitless. Get ready to be taken to a whole new world in the "Mega City Block" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Saturday, March 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-105) (TV-PG L)
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group. Plan B executive-produces, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.
