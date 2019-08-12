Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Thursday, August 29, 2019
"A New Dawn" - When an alt-right provocateur is murdered after giving a speech at a university in New York City, Maggie and OA investigate the school's more extreme political groups and rely on OA's sister, Amira (Cynthia Hamidi), a student, for help, on a rebroadcast of FBI, Thursday, August 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/22/19.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.
Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator.
Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.
Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator.
Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.