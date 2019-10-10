Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, October 31, 2019
"177 Minutes" - Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark (Hannah Hodson), a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to LIFE AFTER she had been declared dead for almost two hours. Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney's office where she runs into Leland Townsend, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/3/19.)
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Kristen Bouchard cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta, a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir, an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind "hauntings."
Ever logical, Kristen is certain Science can provide answers to every incident they encounter - including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend, a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, October 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, November 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, November 1, 2019
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Kristen Bouchard cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta, a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir, an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind "hauntings."
Ever logical, Kristen is certain Science can provide answers to every incident they encounter - including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend, a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work