Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, December 19, 2019

"Marathon Day" - When Dr. Jacobs collapses after running a marathon, Carol becomes her doctor and they clash over her course of treatment.

Also, Daniel and Lexie try to help Caleb conquer an old phobia, on a rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec. 19 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/17/19.)

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.





