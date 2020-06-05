Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, June 15, 2020
"Off the Rails" - Bull faces the unknown in court when TAC represents a train engineer with no memory of the fatal crash he allegedly caused, due to a brain injury he sustained in the collision. Knowing his client's missing memory will help the prosecution's allegation of human error, Bull searches for jurors who will place shared blame at the feet of the engineer's corporate employer, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Monday, June 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/6/20.)
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of DR. PHIL McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.
Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, June 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, June 8, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of DR. PHIL McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.
Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.