Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The Episode Will Air From 9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT

"Dad Bod-y of Work" - Dre is guilted into volunteering at Jack and Diane's school carnival for Give Back Day. Meanwhile, Rainbow makes an appointment for Junior to get his flu shot, but Ruby has strong opinions against modern medicine, on "black-ish," TUESDAY, AUG. 11 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/24/20)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Guest starring is Liz Jenkins as Principal Biggs and Michael Jai White as Vincent.

"Dad Bod-y of Work" was written by Nick Adams and directed by Chris Robinson.

