Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, March 2, 2020
"What the Bailiff Saw" - Lola travels to Washington, D.C., to help her husband, Robin (Todd Williams), land an important job at the FBI. Also, Mark and Amy Quinn's (Lindsey Gort) relationship heats up as Amy tries to put together a winning defense for Vic Callan's (Tony Denison) murder case, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/20/20.)
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
