Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
The episode airs from 7:00–8:00 p.m. EDT.
"3004" - DON'T miss costumes that malfunction, dogs getting spooked by scary costumes and a musical tribute to weddings, on a special Halloween episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, AUG. 23 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/20/19)
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
