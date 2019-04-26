Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
"A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast" - Sheldon invites the entire school to a party for the Nobel Prize announcements. Also, Meemaw learns more about Dr. Sturgis' past, and Georgie's desire for cable TV leads to a standoff between him and George Sr., on the second season finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 16 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
For 10-year-old Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and Science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king.
And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in.
Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd 10-year-old brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains THE ONE person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.
For 11 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.
