Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? on ABC - Tuesday, June 7, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – WHO DO YOU BELIEVE?: “Slayed While Sleeping” (105)
If you cannot TRUST your own mother or your own child, who can you trust? After Sandra Garner's husband is murdered in their bed the night of their anniversary, a series of WILD alibis and a bizarre 911 call leaves mother and son pointing fingers and questioning whether the other is lying.
In a curious case where evidence suddenly materializes and accusations fly, even the police is puzzled, but will you be? With each claiming the other had a motive and the opportunity to pull the trigger, it's up to you to decide.
The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases FROM dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly FROM the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details.
Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are TWO SIDES to every story - and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details FROM the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
