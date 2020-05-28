Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, June 11, 2020
"510 (Mark Duplass, Patti LaBelle, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer)" - Actor Mark Duplass, legendary singer Patti LaBelle, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon, and actress Constance Zimmer make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, JUNE 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. This week's out-of-this-world contestant panel features the person who has spent the most time in outer space, an English Channel record swimmer, a visual artist, a professional sword swallower and a psychic detective. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, 6/1-6/5
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 30, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, May 29, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT on NBC - Sunday, June 14, 2020
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.