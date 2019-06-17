Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, July 7, 2019
@TellTruthABC
"Angela Kinsey, Alyssa Edwards, Fortune Feimster, Adam Rodriguez" - Angela Kinsey, Alyssa Edwards, Fortune Feimster and Adam Rodriguez make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing SUNDAY, JULY 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from THE VOICE of a Ninja Turtle to an 18x GRAMMY® Award winner and an extreme embalmer.
"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.