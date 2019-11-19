Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, November 25, 2019
11/25/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Monday) : "The Voice" Top 11 artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for America's vote. This week's theme is "Fan Week." The artists will perform songs selected by fans who have submitted via the "Suggest-A-Song" feature in THE VOICE Official App. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.
Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
