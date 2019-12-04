Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, December 16, 2019
12/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Monday) : In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the title of THE VOICE to compete for the title of The Voice. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts. The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
