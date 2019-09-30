Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, October 17, 2019
"The Unicorn and the Catfish" - When Wade changes the password to his online dating profile because his friends become too involved, Forrest goes to great lengths to keep tabs on him.
Also, Grace and Natalie are torn when their favorite romance-themed reality show they watched with their mom returns for a new season, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Oct. 17 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
Also, Grace and Natalie are torn when their favorite romance-themed reality show they watched with their mom returns for a new season, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Oct. 17 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.