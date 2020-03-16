Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 22, 2020
When Maggie goes to pre-school, Marge decides to get a job to pass the time and ends up working at an upscale weed dispensary. Then, Homer decides to open his own dispensary that mimics a sketchy drug deal, putting their two businesses at odds in the all-new "Highway To Well" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 22 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3110) (TV-PG D, L, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
