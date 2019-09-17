Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, October 6, 2019
"The Night General" - Nolan teams up with new night detective Pablo Armstrong for a murder investigation case that results in an unexpected reunion with a former love interest on "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, OCT. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford reluctantly accepts help from Officer Chen as he prepares for his sergeant exam, and Officer West pursues an unconventional move after finding himself in need of a new home.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Harold Perrineau as Pablo Armstrong and Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer.
"The Night General" was written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Rob Bowman.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
