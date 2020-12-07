Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Wednesday, December 23, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
Do you see what I see? It's the final season eight episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" and this is a Light Fight viewers won't want to miss as the Farmer family brings a display jam-packed with blow molds and inflatables, featuring a roof with more decorations than most family's entire displays in Alexandria, Virginia; the Pennington family shows off the high-tech and jaw-dropping display, which they work year-round to produce in Corriganville, Maryland; the Padilla family sets alight their most magical place on earth with an interactive display reminiscent of a mini-Disneyland in Burbank, California; and the Register family, led by a mechanic, uses exhaust pipes and other recycled goodies to turn their display into a full throttle masterpiece in Surf City, North Carolina. Hold on to your hot chocolate as we find out who takes home the coveted Light Fight trophy when judge Carter Oosterhouse picks the final winner of the season on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."
Four festive families from across America showcase their incredible displays, including the Seddio family that brings the magic of Christmas to life, with one of the oldest displays in New York City, featuring Santa's workshop filled with charming animatronics, plus a singing Christmas tree, the Seddio blimp and even stars from Disney on Ice in Brooklyn, New York; the Priem family creating an energetic, megawatt synchronized light show, incorporating larger-than-life presents, Christmas ornaments dressed in lights and a mega tree covered in over 6,000-pixel lights in Atlanta, Georgia; the Koors family puts on a dazzling traditional Christmas display, with every acre of their property dripping in lights, plus snowflakes cascading over the rooftop and white lights on the ground simulating snow in Independence, Kentucky; and the Bigda family creates a playful display, incorporating unique moving, hand-drawn cutouts depicting every Disney character imaginable, crafted by everyday items in Winter Haven, Florida. DON'T miss judge Taniya Nayak decide who will win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."
"The Great Christmas Light Fight" showcases the wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays in America.
